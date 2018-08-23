News Release: Kirkwood 5K Road Closures

Kirkwood 5K Road Closures
GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2018) – Several roads in the Kirkwood neighborhood will be closed Saturday August 25, 2018 for the Kirkwood 5K. Road Closures will begin at approximately 8:45 a.m. and remain closed until approximately 10 a.m.
Motorist in the area should exercise caution and patience. Motorists are reminded that an officer’s hand and arm signal take precedence over existing traffic control devices.
The following roads will be closed from 8:45 a.m. – 10 a.m.:
* Colonial Avenue between Brookside Drive and Dellwood Drive
* Liberty Drive between Colonial Avenue and Dellwood Drive
* Independence Drive between Colonial Avenue and Dellwood Drive
* Dellwood Drive between Liberty Drive and Colonial Avenue
