News Release: Kings Forest Residents Invited to Tree Planting Discussion February 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Judson Clinton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2150

Kings Forest Residents Invited to Tree Planting Discussion February 21

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2019) – Kings Forest neighborhood in northeast Greensboro is the recipient of Greensboro Beautiful’s 2019 NeighborWoods Community Tree Planting. Greensboro Beautiful and Parks and Recreation will meet with Kings Forest residents to get their ideas and input on Kings Forest Park improvements at a community meeting at 6:30 pm, Thursday, February 21 at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

NeighborWoods will hold a ceremonial tree planting in honor of Arbor Day at 10 am, Saturday, March 16 at Kings Forest Park. The park is located off Phillips Avenue between Larchmont Drive and Lord Foxley Drive.

The neighborhood suffered massive losses to its tree canopy last year when a tornado cut a path of destruction through the area, downing and damaging trees, and devastating the neighborhood park. The NeighborWoods program will assist neighbors in replacing and replanting trees lost to the storms, both in the park and throughout the neighborhood.

Greensboro is a Tree City USA community and Greensboro Beautiful has been helping to beautify the city for 50 years. NeighborWoods is a project of Greensboro Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Greensboro, the NC Cooperative Extension Service, and neighborhoods, to help rebuild our City’s tree canopy.

Funding for the NeighborWoods program is provided through private donations made to the Greensboro Beautiful’s Tree Fund. For more information on how you can get involved, or to donate to the tree fund, visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org<www.GreensboroBeautiful.org>, or contact Greensboro City Arborist Judson Clinton at 336-373-2150.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.