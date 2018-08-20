News Release: Kings Forest Park Restoration Work Will Begin Soon

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Kings Forest Park Restoration Work Will Begin Soon

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – The City of Greensboro recently held a community conversation at Peeler Recreation Center to provide nearby residents with an overview of work planned at Kings Forest Park. The work is being performed to clean up areas which were extensively damaged by the April 2018 tornado and to prepare the park for reforestation and restoration.

Approximately one acre of parkland at the corner of Phillips Avenue and Lord Foxley Drive will be clear-cut; all remaining trees and brush will be removed. Trees that were damaged on the Larchmont Drive side of the park will be selectively removed. Following the tree and clearing work, grass seed and straw will be applied. Contractors hired to complete this work are expected to begin in late August or early September. The project will take approximately one month to complete. Maps and information are available at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

Residents who attended the community conversation indicated they would support a replanting effort which will involve the City, the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful, and neighbors. Residents will have the opportunity to participate in an Arbor Day celebration in the park in March 2019, and a NeighborWoods Community Tree Planting in November 2019.

In addition to tree planting efforts, conversations about future improvements to the park are ongoing. For more information about this project, please contact Park Operations Division Manager Ron McMillan at 336-373-7539.

