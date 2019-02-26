News Release: Kimberly Sowell Tapped as Assistant City Manager

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Kimberly Sowell Tapped as Assistant City Manager

GREENSBORO, NC (February 26, 2019) – The City has appointed Kimberly Sowell as Assistant City Manager, effective March 1. Sowell has been employed with the City since 2015. She is being promoted from Business Division Manager with the Water Resources Department.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Sowell will oversee the Field Operations, Engineering and Inspections, Water Resources, and Transportation departments.

Sowell began her career with the City’s Human Resources Department as an Organizational Development Specialist. She has been instrumental in establishing key City projects, such as the Mentor Me program, Water Resources InfoDROP program, and the new employee onboarding program for Water Resources.

“The City will be well served by the public policy experience Kim brings to the table. She has served the Executive team and our City Council by managing special projects, such as facilitating the City Council retreat goal-setting session. She will continue developing strategies to increase the utilization of Minority and Women Business Enterprises in city contracting,” said City Manager David Parrish.

Aside from municipal government, Sowell’s public administration career dates back to 1994 and the 20 years she served North Carolina A&T State University in various roles, ranging from University Treasurer to Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Administration.

Sowell is replacing Steve Drew, who served as Interim City Manager following the promotion of David Parrish to City Manager.

Sowell will receive a salary of $144,000 along with an annual executive allowance of $6,000. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Science in Adult Education from NC A&T State University. In May 2019, she will complete a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership Studies from NC A&T State University.

