News Release: Kids Five and Under Invited for Littles Link Up Storytime February 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shelli Scott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7757

Kids Five and Under Invited for Littles Link Up Storytime February 19

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2021) – Caregivers and children aged five and under are invited to Parks and Recreation’s Littles Link Up, a Zoom storytime with a creative activity, at 10 am, Friday, February 19. In partnership with Ready for School, Ready for Life, every participant will receive a free activity kit and copy of the story book “The Itsy Bitsy Snowman.” Register online to attend<zoom.us/meeting/register/tJModeiqrTwuE9S1Vk7R5MWBYZkHYhuNEm-2> this free storytime.

Ready for School, Ready for Life, is a local nonprofit committed to making sure every Guilford County child is ready for kindergarten. To participate in the craft activity, bring a pair of safety scissors and any kind of paper.

For more information, contact Youth Programs Specialist Shelli Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7757. For more socially distant and COVID-19 safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.