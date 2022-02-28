News Release: Kemp Road Closed March 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Kemp Road Closed March 1

GREENSBORO, NC (February 28, 2022) – Kemp Road, from Elgin Place to Hawkins Drive, will be closed from 9 am to 6 pm, Tuesday, March 1. Drivers should use an alternate route.

