News Release: ‘Keep the Green Clean’ Anti-Litter Campaign

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

‘Keep the Green Clean’ Anti-Litter Campaign

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2021) – Litter has become an issue in Greensboro and City leadership is asking residents to pitch in and do your part to keep our roads and streams litter-free.

“Keep the Green Clean” is a slogan to help residents remember to properly dispose of trash and recycling.

How can you help?

· Don’t litter.

· Properly dispose of household waste and recyclables.

· Organize a neighborhood cleanup.

· Adopt-a-Street<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/ServiceDirectory/ServiceDirectory/213/2> or Adopt-a-Stream<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/get-involved/adopt-a-stream>.

· Volunteer for Greensboro Beautiful’s<greensborobeautiful.org/cleanups/index.php> annual clean-up days. The Great American Cleanup<greensborobeautiful.org/cleanups/great_american_cleanup.php> is happening in April.

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is also pitching in with its new Swat-A-Litterbug app which allows users to easily report when someone sees trash being thrown from a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering, and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.

North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter<u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUbeY3H-2BGbxa32k-2BLWDjILRk37iuxzGuN-2BuhhbUQNCL-2Bb-2FkSx-2BxzFaW-2Bi0XPlIFAhAQ-3D-3DYQX2_Kx60MV010J09VEGdN1mXy1W2K3on7ZUsswkGrw6YsSzUnm…>. First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form. These instructions will also be available on the app’s settings page. Click here to watch a video<u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUWgRE384tHgp8wdcDkAUwQ9kPQ1FM-2FSzcdRx2K3g-2Bb-2Bn8rwwAwczOznQAAQZsNFjsw-3D-3DTwTd_Kx60MV010J09VEGdN1mXy1W2K3on7ZUsswkGrw6YsSzUnmq8HJMnLu…> with instructions on how to download the app.

The Swat-A-Litterbug app will only be available through ncdot.gov/litter<u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=4tNED-2FM8iDZJQyQ53jATUbeY3H-2BGbxa32k-2BLWDjILRk37iuxzGuN-2BuhhbUQNCL-2Bb-2FkSx-2BxzFaW-2Bi0XPlIFAhAQ-3D-3DajnZ_Kx60MV010J09VEGdN1mXy1W2K3on7ZUsswkGrw6YsSzUnm…> and any related shortcut links.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.