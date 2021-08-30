News Release: Keeley Park Hosts Dog Day at Sprayground September 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Keeley Park Hosts Dog Day at Sprayground September 11

GREENSBORO, NC (August 30, 2019) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host Dog Day at the Keeley Park Sprayground from 10 am to 12 noon Saturday, September 11 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Rd. Admission is $5 for each dog. Reserve your spot online at tinyurl.com/KeeleyDogDay21.

Owners must arrive with their dogs on a leash and provide proof of current vaccinations and rabies tag. All pet handlers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult, and no more than two dogs per handler will be allowed. Female dogs in heat and puppies less than six months old will not be allowed. Owners will be required to supervise their dogs and clean up after them as necessary.

