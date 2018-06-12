News Release: June 26 Homebuyers’ Fair Offers Advice & Access to Local Resources

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Debby Davis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3640

June 26 Homebuyers’ Fair Offers Advice & Access to Local Resources

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2018) – It’s probably been on your mind for a while…finding your own place to buy. Are you ready to make that happen? The City’s Homebuyers’ Fair could give you the answers you need to make a decision.

This free event takes place from 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 26, at Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City Blvd. You can come and go at any time during the fair; you do not need to stay for the full three hours.

Four workshops take place during the fair (see schedule below) and you may attend any or all of them. Also, visit with 12 local exhibitors for answers to questions about everything from housing availability and working with a Realtor to identifying local financial assistance programs for which you may qualify.

The fair will open with a welcome from Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and remarks by City Councilmember Sharon Hightower, followed by a brief session with Gene Brown, president and executive director of Community Housing Solutions in Greensboro, about how to decide when buying and maintaining a home is the right fit for you.

At 4:30 pm, the first workshop begins; exhibitors will remain at their tables during workshops to talk with visitors about home buying options.

Workshop Schedule

· 4:30-5:30 pm – Mortgage Financing, led by Bruce Canada, assistant vice president and mortgage banker for First Citizens Bank

· 5:30-6 pm – Down Payment Assistance Program, led by staff from the City’s Neighborhood Development Department

· 6-6:30 pm – Working with a Realtor, led by Kristle Williams, broker and Realtor with Keller Williams

· 6:30-7 pm – Closing on Your Home, led by Rufus Farrior, attorney with Farrior & Associates Attorneys at Law.

In addition to the businesses and agencies already mentioned, the following will also be on-hand during the fair:

· City of High Point’s Community Development and Housing Department

· Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Greater Greensboro, a division of Family Services of the Piedmont

· Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

· Housing Consultants Group

· NC Housing Finance Agency

· US Department of Agriculture Rural Development

· Wells Fargo.

The Homebuyers’ Fair is hosted by the City in recognition of June being National Homeownership Month, which marks the importance of owning a home and the impact it has on the lives of families, neighborhoods and the economy. This year’s national theme is “Find Your Place.”

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.