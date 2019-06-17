News Release: June 24 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 8

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

June 24 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 8

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – The June 24 regular meeting of the Board of Adjustment has been rescheduled for Monday, July 8 due to a lack of members able to attend the meeting. The July 8 meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chamber on the second floor of the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St. Contact the Planning Department at 336-373-2144 for any questions or additional information.

