News Release: June 23 Memorial Golf Tournament Will Raise for Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Bob Brooks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-5852

June 23 Memorial Golf Tournament Will Raise Money

for Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Gillespie Golf Course, in partnership with the Greensboro Elks Lodge, will host the Third Annual Larry Barham and Ace Kirkman Memorial Golf Tournament at 9 am, Saturday, June 23, at 306 E. Florida St. Registration is $55 for an individual and $220 for a team, and includes a cart, range balls, a gift bag and lunch following the tournament.

The lodge has sponsored a hole-in-one prize on the fourth hole: a 4-day trip for two to Augusta, Georgia for the Masters Tournament, or $20,000 in cash. Parks and Recreation is seeking additional businesses or organizations to donate raffle prizes or sponsor a hole for $125.

Proceeds from the tournament will pay for Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit to purchase adaptive equipment to ensure people of all abilities can enjoy sports and other recreation in Greensboro.

For more information or to register, contact Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-5852.

