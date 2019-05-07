News Release: June 1 Memorial Golf Tournament Will Raise Money for Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

June 1 Memorial Golf Tournament Will Raise Money for Wheelchair Basketball

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2019) – Gillespie Golf Course, in partnership with the Greensboro Elks Lodge, will host the Fourth Annual Larry Barham and Ace Kirkman Memorial Golf Tournament at 9 am, Saturday, June 1, at 306 E. Florida St. Registration is $50 for an individual and $200 for a team, and includes a cart, range balls, a gift bag and lunch following the tournament.

The lodge has sponsored a hole-in-one prize on the fourth hole: a 4-day trip for two to Augusta, Georgia for the Masters Tournament, or $20,000 in cash. Parks and Recreation is seeking additional businesses or organizations to donate raffle prizes or sponsor a hole for $125.

All proceeds from the tournament will help purchase adaptive equipment for the Gate City Wheelers Wheelchair Basketball Team and the Parks and Recreation Athletics unit.

For more information or to register, contact Bob Brooks at bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-5852.

