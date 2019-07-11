News Release: July 25 Workshop Walks Businesses Through State HUB Certification Process

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

July 25 Workshop Walks Businesses Through State HUB Certification Process

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2019) – Have you ever wondered how other small, local businesses hear about government contracts and then know how to bid on them and get the jobs? Do you want a chance at expanding your business’ job contacts and opportunities too?

If your business is a minority- or woman-owned business, then the key is to become state certified as a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB).

Attend this free workshop to learn about certification and complete the application process on site:

11 am to 1 pm Thursday, July 25

New Light Missionary Baptist Church

1105 Willow Rd.

You must bring with you to the workshop all the state-required documentation. A full list of required documents is here<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=43221> and also online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE>. City staff will be available to help with the application process.

Questions? Call the City of Greensboro’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Office at 336-373-2674.

This workshop is sponsored by the City and conducted by Piedmont Business Capital.

