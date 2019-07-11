News Release: July 22 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
July 22 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 29
GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2019) – The July 22 regular meeting of the Board of Adjustment has been rescheduled for Monday, July 29 due to a lack of members able to attend the meeting. The July 29 meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chamber on the second floor of the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St. Contact the Planning Department at 336-373-2144 for any questions or additional information.
