News Release: July 22 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sarah Healy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3763

July 22 Board of Adjustment Meeting Moved to July 29

GREENSBORO, NC (July 11, 2019) – The July 22 regular meeting of the Board of Adjustment has been rescheduled for Monday, July 29 due to a lack of members able to attend the meeting. The July 29 meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chamber on the second floor of the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St. Contact the Planning Department at 336-373-2144 for any questions or additional information.

# # #

Sarah Healy, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3763

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.