News Release: Julio Delgado Named Field Operations Department Director

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Julio Delgado Named Field Operations Department Director

Greensboro, NC, (April 7, 2021) – After conducting a national search, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Sowell is promoting Julio Delgado to Director of the Field Operations Department, effective May 1.

Delgado joined the City of Greensboro in December 2019 as manager of the Solid Waste Management Collection Division. In this role he oversees residential refuse and recycling services and yard, bulk and e-waste collections. Prior to his duties with the City, Delgado served as a branch general manager for Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., a waste management business, in Puerto Rico, working closely with local and federal regulators to ensure full operational compliance. He also has experience with Republic Waste as a general manager.

“I am most excited about Mr. Delgado’s commitment to excellent customer service and his passion for creating thriving work environments,” said Sowell. “Julio will bring an innovative approach to making standard operations more effective and efficient that will be of benefit to our organization and residents.”

While in the US Army, Delgado served as a nuclear, biological and radiological detection and decontamination expert during the 2000 Democratic and Republican conventions and the 2001 Presidential Inauguration. He used this experience as a deputy program manager with Camber Corporation in Maryland to support the development and implementation of emergency response standard operations procedures against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) incidents for the defense of US Navy military installations.

Delgado holds a Bachelor of business administration from Inter-University of Puerto Rico and a Bachelor of environmental management from the University of Maryland.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.