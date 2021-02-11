News Release: Julian Street Homicide Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (02/11/21): Greensboro Police have arrested Deshawn Lonique Thompson, 20 years old of Greensboro. Thompson is charged with charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Discharging into an Occupied Vehicle. Thompson is currently being held in the Guilford County jail with no bond.

UPDATE: The deceased victim in this case has been identified as Jalen Scott Dunston, 18 years old, of Raleigh. A second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (November 15, 2020) – On 11/15/2020 at 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call. One victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds. CPR was performed but the victim succumbed to the injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The intersection of Omaha Street and Julian Street is currently closed while the investigation continues. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route in this area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

