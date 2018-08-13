News Release: Julian Street Closed August 14 and 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Julian Street Closed August 14 and 15
GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – Julian Street will be closed between Logan and Burbank streets from 9 am to 4 pm on Tuesday, August 14, and Wednesday, August 15, for water and sewer service. Drivers should avoid the area.
