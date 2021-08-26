News Release: Jonesboro/Scott Park Area Lane Closures Continue Until November 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Jonesboro/Scott Park Area Lane Closures Continue Until November 30

GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2021) – The following areas will continue to have occasional lane closures and traffic delays from 7 am to 5 pm daily through Tuesday, November 30, due to material availability issues for water line rehabilitation work:

* Marshall Street from Lutheran Street to E. Market Street

* Huffman Street from Lutheran Street to E. Market Street

* Albany Street from Shaw Street to 200 feet west of Marshall Street

* Byrd Street from Shaw Street to Huffman Street

* N. O Henry Boulevard from Huffman Street to 200 feet west of Huffman Street

* Lutheran Street from Winston Street to Durham Street

* Charlotte Street from Winston Street to N. Raleigh Street

* Winston Street from Lutheran Street to E. Market Street

* Durham Street from Lutheran Street to E. Market Street.

See map for locations. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

For more information, contact City contractor Mainlining at 443-790-3774 or its 24-hour emergency number 336-402-5253.

The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/water-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

