News Release: Jon Decker Named Director of Budget and Evaluation Department

Jon Decker Named Director of Budget and Evaluation Department

Greensboro, NC, (January 2, 2020) – Assistant City Manager Larry Davis announced today after a competitive search and interview process that Jon Decker has been named Director of the Budget and Evaluation Department. Decker has served as the interim director since July 2019.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve Greensboro and be part of such a great community,” says Decker. “I get excited when I think of the opportunity and responsibility I have to serve my hometown. I’m thankful for the support of my wife and family, our excellent City professionals, City Council, and our community for their continued support in making Greensboro data informed, purpose driven, and people centered.”

Decker has been with the City since January 2011 and has served as a budget and management analyst, special issues analyst, and senior budget and management analyst for Budget and Evaluation. The Greensboro native is a certified budget and evaluation officer, a graduate of the LGFCU Leaders Fellowship program, and a North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership councilmember. He has a BA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Masters of Public Administration from North Carolina State University.

