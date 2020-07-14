News Release: Joint Operation Revovers Stolen Weapons from Powers Firearms Burglary

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Joint Operation Recovers Stolen Weapons from Powers Firearms Burglary

GREENSBORO, NC (July 14, 2020) – The Greensboro Police department with assistance from the ATF, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, and Mebane Police Department have arrested nine people and recovered eleven firearms related to burglaries from licensed firearm dealers in multiple jurisdictions. Four adults and five juveniles have been charged.

“In a time when gun violence is at an unprecedented level, the importance of disrupting a criminal group targeting firearms dealers can’t be understated” said Captain Dan Moore of the Greensboro Police Department.

“Local police and federal agents worked tirelessly to identify and locate these offenders, preventing additional crimes and recovering many of the stolen firearms in question.”

On April 8, 2020 at 4:08 am, the Greensboro Police Department responded to Powers Firearms located at 2304 Jane St. in reference to a burglary of business. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that ten firearms were stolen from the business.

Similar burglaries took place on June 1, 2020 at Maverick Firearms in Mebane, June 3, 2020 at Atlantic Outdoors in Stokesdale, and on June 9, 2020 at Triangle Shooting Academy in Raleigh. Police were able to develop suspects in the Powers Firearms investigation and those suspects were tied to the burglaries in the other jurisdictions.

“The level of cooperation and urgency among our law enforcement partners played a critical role in this investigation,” said Vince Pallozzi, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Charlotte Field Division.

To date law enforcement has recovered five stolen firearms from the Powers Firearm burglary and eleven firearms total from three additional burglaries from licensed firearm dealers in other jurisdictions. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Five juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old were charged. The adults charged in relation to the burglaries are:

Jaqwell Jayvon Sanders – 18 of Greensboro is charged with two counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, two counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering, two counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering.

Sanders is currently in the confines of the Wake County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

Ahmodd Brown – 19 of Greensboro is charged with three counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, three counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, three counts of Possession of Burglary Tools, and three counts of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering.

Additionally, Brown was charged in reference to items located on his person when arrested with Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

Ahmodd Brown is currently in the Guilford County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Johnas Bennett – 20 of Greensboro is charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Bennett was released from custody after posting a $5000.00 secured bond.

Nykial Hawkins – 18 of Greensboro is been charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Additionally, Hawkings was charged in reference to items located on his person when arrested with Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Stolen Firearm.

