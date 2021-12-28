News Release: Join Parks and Recreation’s 22 for ’22 Winter Workout Challenge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Join Parks and Recreation’s 22 for ’22 Winter Workout Challenge

GREENSBORO, NC (December 28, 2022) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Greensboro Jaycees, is encouraging you to start the new year with a focus on your physical health and wellness with the 22 for ‘22 Winter Workout Challenge. From January 1-31, you are encouraged to walk, run, bike, or boat 22 miles. Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into drawings for three Parks and Recreation prize packages worth an estimated $75 each. Sign up online<www.eventbrite.com/e/22-for-22-winter-workout-challenge-tickets-225425512777>.

Participants will get tips emailed to them through the month. Track your miles and submit by February 4, 2022 to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov> to be entered into the drawings.

Not sure where to walk? Download the Piedmont Discovery mobile phone app<www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com/> to search for trails or greenways based on difficulty and proximity to your home.

