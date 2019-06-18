News Release: JJ Drive Investigation Update

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

UPDATE (June 18): The victim has been identified as Mamie Yvonne Martin, B/F 30, of Greensboro who succumbed to her injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

JJ Drive Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2019) – At approximately 5:10 pm police responded to the Cavalier Inn located at 312 W. JJ Drive in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

