News Release: January 18 City Council Meeting to be Virtual

January 18 City Council Meeting to be Virtual

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2022) – The Tuesday, January 18 Greensboro City Council meeting will be fully virtual due to Winter Storm Izzy. The agenda and live stream are available on the City’s Council Meetings webpage<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/council-meetings>.

Anyone interested in speaking on an agenda item during a virtual meeting must submit a request to speak using this online form<form.jotform.com/202643500426041>. Deadline for submissions is 5 pm the day prior to a meeting. Presentations for Council must be submitted via email to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov after registering to speak.

Greensboro City Council meetings are available via the Greensboro Television Network (GTN) live on Spectrum channel 13 with a digital cable box, NorthState channel 31, and AT&T U-verse channel 99. GTN is also available on the Roku streaming platform by going to “add channels” and searching for Greensboro Television Network.

