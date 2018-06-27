News Release: Jamiah Waterman Named Human Resources Director

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Jamiah Waterman Named Human Resources Director

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – Jamiah Waterman has been named the City of Greensboro’s new Human Resources Director. Waterman has served as the interim director since February 1 after the retirement of former director Connie Hammond.

“Jamiah brings a unique background and skillset to this position and we expect him be a leader and driver of the City’s culture internally,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson. “Jamiah recognizes the importance of culture and how it affects everything from recruiting and retention to performance. We’re also excited what new, forward-thinking initiatives he can bring to help the entire organization.”

Waterman joined the City as a member of its legal staff in 2007 before serving as the Human Resources attorney and Senior Human Resources Manager. A Dudley High School graduate, Waterman holds an undergraduate degree from Howard University and a law degree from the Duke University School of Law.

Prior to joining the City, Waterman served as staff attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina from 2004 to 2007. Licensed to practice law in North Carolina, Waterman is a member of the Greensboro Bar Association, North Carolina Bar Association, and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.

