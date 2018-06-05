News Release: International Artist to Paint Mural at Mitchell Water Treatment Plant June 7-20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

International Artist to Paint Mural at Mitchell Water Treatment Plant June 7-20

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2018) – David “Mr. June” Louf, a world-renowned artist, has been commissioned to paint a “Water is Life” themed mural on the water tank at the City’s Mitchell Water Treatment Plant, 1041 Battleground Avenue, from June 7-20.

“The mural is an opportunity for the City and our Water Resources Department to educate our customers about the importance of water, while also providing public art in a heavily traveled area of Midtown in Greensboro,” said Steve Drew, interim assistant City manager and director of Water Resources. “This project allows education and engagement through the arts.”

Working together to develop this project with Water Resources was a community artist selection committee, the City’s Parks and Recreation and Communications and Marketing departments, Phillip Marsh, a local artist and creative consultant, and Faun Finley, chair of the City’s Community Sustainability Council.

Information and events tied to this community art project will be posted on the City’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Community events will include an artist talk and interview, as well as an official community reveal. More information about Mr. June is available on his website .

