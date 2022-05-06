News Release: International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online May 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online May 19

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2022) – The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 pm, Thursday, May 19. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/96192387706> using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099. This month’s meeting will feature an informative session by guest speakers Heather Joseph and Kelly Ryan with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on its efforts to promote citizenship as well as an opportunity to hear about the bond that will offer improvements to many Guilford County Schools and how residents can support it.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the US and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.

