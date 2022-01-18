News release: International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online January 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online January 20

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2022) – The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 pm January 20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/96192387706> using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the US and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.

