News Release: International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online April 21

Contact: Jodie Stanley

Phone: 336-373-2038

International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online April 21

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2022) – The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 pm, Thursday, April 21. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/96192387706> using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099. This month’s meeting will feature guest speakers Brittany Welch, Refugee Outreach Coordinator at Senior Resources of Guilford, and José Oliva, Deputy Chief of Staff for Guilford County Schools, who will discuss services for immigrant and refugee seniors and how Guilford County Schools can be supported through bonds.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the US and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.

