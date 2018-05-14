Intermittent Road Closures Tonight for Ride of Silence
GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2018) – Motorists can expect intermittent road closures along the route of the Ride of Silence as hundreds of bicyclists raise awareness for and support cyclists who have been injured or killed due to collisions with motor vehicles.
Elm St. from Washington Street to Country Club Dr., roads surrounding VF Corporation, and roads looping between Country Club Dr. and Sunset Dr. will be impacted between 6 pm – 8 pm.
Police vehicles will precede and follow the group to block side streets and oncoming traffic as the cyclists approach.
Drivers are reminded that officers’ directions for traffic control take precedence over signals and signs.
# # # #
Ronald Glenn
Interim Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Intermittent Road Closures Tonight for Ride of Silence"