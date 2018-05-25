News Release: Intermittent Lane/Intersection Closures beginning May 29, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Intermittent Lane/Intersection Closures beginning May 29, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2018) – Beginning Tuesday, May 29, the following streets could be narrowed down to one lane or closed to through traffic intermittently for the next 3-4 weeks due to water main repair work:

* Rankin Place from S. Mendenhall Street to S. Tate Street

* Carr Street from S. Mendenhall Street to S. Tate Street

* S. Cedar Street from W. McGee Street to Morehead Avenue

The following intersections could be closed when water mains are being repaired due to their location:

* S. Tate Street at Rankin Place

* S. Tate Street at Carr Street

* S. Mendenhall Street at Rankin Place

* S. Mendenhall Street at Carr Street

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in these areas. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.

