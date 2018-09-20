News Release: Intermittent delays and limited street parking on South Elm Street beginning September 24, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Intermittent delays and limited street parking on South Elm Street beginning September 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2018) – Beginning September 24 through November 5, there will be construction from 9am-4pm daily on South Elm Street between West Gate City Boulevard and Smothers Place due to water line rehabilitation. During the construction, there will be intermittent delays and limited street parking. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and time are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules.

