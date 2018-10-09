News Release: Input Sought for Proposed PLANIT GSO ‘Goals’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Input Sought for Proposed PLANIT GSO ‘Goals’
GREENSBORO, NC (October 9, 2018) – The City wants your input on how and where Greensboro should grow during the next couple of decades. It’s all part of PLANIT GSO, a multi-phased process to help City staff update its 15-year-old Comprehensive Plan using your thoughts and ideas to do so.
Previous public comments have helped the Planning Department staff, who are spearheading PLANIT GSO, come up with proposed ‘goals.’ These goals address areas of common interest that the new Comprehensive Plan should focus on. They are:
· Community
· Neighborhoods
· Identity and Experience
· Economic Prosperity
· Connections
· Built Environment.
Read more details about these proposed goals by visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.
Interested in having a City planner come to your neighborhood, community, church or social group meeting to talk about PLANIT GSO and the many ways you can participate? E-mail your request, with suggested dates and times, as well as your contact information, to planitgso@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:planitgso@greensboro-nc.gov>.
“We’ll go anywhere and talk to anyone,” says Russ Clegg, community planning manager. “Just invite us!”
Also on www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>, you can sign up to receive e-notifications about ongoing PLANIT GSO and Comprehensive Plan news and events. Look for the “eNotification Signup” box at the bottom right corner of the page and follow the prompts.
