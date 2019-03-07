News Release: Info Session on Financial Planning for Homeownership Set for March 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Info Session on Financial Planning for Homeownership Set for March 19

GREENSBORO, NC (March 7, 2019) – If you’re interested in buying a home in the near future, now is the time to start planning financially. But how, you ask?

Housing Consultants Group (HCG) and the City’s Neighborhood Development Department is conducting a program aimed at helping residents be ready to buy a home in the next six to 12 months. Called Individual Development Account (IDA), the program is based on a national model. Its local kick off takes place later this month.

Two free information sessions have already been held, but due to capacity attendance, a third session is now scheduled for:

* 5:30 pm Tuesday, March 19, Greensboro Housing Hub’s Learning Lab, 1031 Summit Ave.

HCG has contracted with the City’s Neighborhood Development Department to conduct IDA and other housing counseling services as part of its Housing Connect GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/learn-more-about/housing-connect-gso> program.

Questions? Call HCG at 336-553-0946, ext. 1. Learn more on this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/IDA>.

