News Release: Info Available about City Grants Related to Lead Paint Hazards

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Freeman

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2530

City Grants Available for Lead Paint Hazard Reduction

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2019) – The City’s Neighborhood Development Department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – October 20-26 – by reminding residents of its Lead Safe Housing Program.

Are children under six living or frequently visiting your house or rental unit? Was your home built before 1978? If so, apply for lead-based paint hazard reduction assistance.

Neighborhood Development has grant funding of up to $30,000 for contracted construction work such as replacing windows and doors and wrapping exterior trim at homes where lead-based paint hazards exist.

If other hazards exist, the City may offer up to $5,000 more to correct the issues.

Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe<www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe> or call 336-373-3624.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.