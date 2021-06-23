News Release: I-40 Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (6/22/2021) – On Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at approximately 4:22 p.m., Ms. Priya Hairston, 19 years old of Summerfield, was operating a gray Nissan Altima eastbound on I-40 near McConnell Rd. Ms Hairston left the eastbound lanes, crossed the center median and entered onto the westbound lanes of travel, striking two vehicles, a white Kia Sorento and a black Jeep, then was hit by a third vehicle. Ms. Lisa Tate, 51 years old of Apex, NC was operating the Kia Sorento. Ms. Tate and passenger Victora Padilla 17 years old of Holly Springs were killed during the crash. Another juvenile passenger in the Sorento was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the other involved vehicles did not sustain injury and did not contribute to the crash. A fifth vehicle will be recorded on the crash report for sustaining minor damage from debris during the crash event.

Ms. Hairston was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

