News Release: I-40 EB Crash Investigation

Traffic Crash with Serious Injuries

GREENSBORO, NC (April, 8, 2019) – On April 7, 2019 at approximately 3:40 a.m., a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Seth Winstead/24 of Pelham, NC, was traveling the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and struck a black 2018 Jeep Renegade operated by Jessika Johnson/33 of Kannapolis, NC, which was driving eastbound in an eastbound lane of travel. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was established to charge Mr. Winstead with Driving While Impaired. Additional charges are pending.

Debris from the crash between the Chevrolet Silverado and the Jeep Renegade contributed to two additional crashes involving a total of four vehicles, one being a tractor trailer. These additional crashes did not result in any injury.

This ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

