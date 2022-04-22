News Release: Human Rights Department Presents ‘We are the City’ Fair Housing Month Luncheon Live-Stream

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

Human Rights Department Presents ‘We are the City’ Fair Housing Month Luncheon Live-Stream

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2022) – The City’s Human Rights Department will livestream its Fair Housing Month “We are the City” Luncheon panel discussion from 12-12:45 pm on Wednesday, April 27. The livestream can be viewed on the City’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/user/cityofgreensboronc> and on the Greensboro Television Network<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/communications-marketing/greensboro-television-network-gtn>. A recording of the session will be available after the event on the City’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/user/cityofgreensboronc> and on the Human Rights Facebook page<www.facebook.com/greensborohumanrights>.

The panel features City staff: Human Rights Fair Housing Officer Allen Hunt, Planning Department Director Sue Schwartz, and Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy. The panel will review zoning laws, public perceptions about property values, fair housing laws and limitations, and the City’s efforts to address affordable housing shortages.

Questions? Email jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov>.

