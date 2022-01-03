News release: Human Rights Commission Hosts Video Premiere of Annual MLK Day Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Human Rights Commission Hosts Video Premiere of Annual MLK Day Program

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2022) – The City’s Human Rights Commission will honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a free video production airing at 9 am Monday, January 17 on the Greensboro Television Network (GTN)<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/communications-marketing/greensboro-television-network-gtn>, Facebook<www.facebook.com/HRC.Greensboro>, and the City’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC/videos>. This year’s celebration theme is “Keeping the Dream Alive” and features keynote speaker Nikki Giovanni, a celebrated poet, author, educator and activist, and performances by Sanaa Sharrieff, Constance Devone, and Gate City Youth Poetry.

