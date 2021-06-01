News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts Monthly Meeting Online June 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038
Human Rights Commission Hosts Monthly Meeting Online June 10
GREENSBORO, NC (June 1, 2021) – The City’s Human Rights Commission<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/human-rights/boards-and-commissions/human-rights-commission> will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Thursday, June 10. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/98117140243?pwd=Z0VxSm5ZZEtZNXp6eU15L3NoaVlFQT09>. The meeting ID is 981 1714 0243 and the passcode is 026233. To join the meeting by phone, call 929-205-6099.
Human Rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. For more information, call 336-373-2038.
# # #
Lana Skrypnyk, (they/them; she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>
Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-3282
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.