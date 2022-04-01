News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts Monthly Meeting Online April 7

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Rights Commission Hosts Monthly Meeting Online April 7

GREENSBORO, NC (April 1, 2022) – The Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Thursday, April 7. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/89420186295>. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Human Rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038.

