News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about Transgender Rights and the Law on April 14

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about Transgender Rights and the Law on April 14

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2022) – The City’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the fifth session of the “Let’s Talk Law” series, “My Gender. My Rights. Transgender Rights and the Law” from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, April 14. The series is free, but registration<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtdeuupjsoG9fbSr-jME955V0InuaihXZx?_x_zm_rtaid=I-TUYdM5TpeOC2B2PCfY4Q.1647546481260.33734a742525c3fcc78e535f171ce9bd&_x_zm_rhtaid=640> is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtdeuupjsoG9fbSr-jME955V0InuaihXZx?_x_zm_rtaid=I-TUYdM5TpeOC2B2PCfY4Q.1647546481260.33734a742525c3fcc78e535f171ce9bd&_x_zm_rhtaid=640>, using Meeting ID: 810 2268 0213, or by calling 1-301-715-8592.

Featured speakers Sarah Saint, Attorney with Brooks Pierce, and Flex Jonez, Chair of the Greensboro Transgender Task Force, will discuss Greensboro’s ordinance, local laws and policies in employment, health, housing, name changes, and more that impact the experiences of transgender people.

This is the fifth session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement, and more.

