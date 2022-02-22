News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about the Fourth Amendment, Search and Seizure, March 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about the Fourth Amendment, Search and Seizure, March 3

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) –The City’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the fourth session of the “Let’s Talk Law” series, “Can They Do That? The Fourth Amendment, Search and Seizure” from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, March 3. The series is free, but registration<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuce6hrT0jG9QKt_Lw5n7xFvbd1DmrTsox> is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUuce6hrT0jG9QKt_Lw5n7xFvbd1DmrTsox>, using Meeting ID: 813 6793 6910, or by calling 1-312-626-6799.

Featured speaker Steve Friedland, Elon University senior scholar and professor of law, will discuss how the Fourth Amendment protects residents’ rights against searches and seizures and what is considered lawful search and confiscation of personal property.

This is the fourth session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement, and more.

