News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts Let’s Talk Law Virtual Session about Probation, Parole, and Plea Bargains on February 3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Rights Commission Hosts Let’s Talk Law Virtual Session about Probation, Parole, and Plea Bargains on February 3

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2022) –The City’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) is hosting the third session of the ‘Let’s Talk Law’ series, Probation, Paroles, and Plea Bargains, from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, February 3. The series is free, but registration<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkcOGvqjwoGtQzHE3quYeUJnHE9uFPcTlf?_x_zm_rtaid=EWST7cXXTlyeVKlxtJJtEQ.1642694585716.1884049490414d82aebc66d7225bb5d6&_x_zm_rhtaid=40> is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAscOytrT0iG9IETcm8oksee3tE-kT5Ip5N?_x_zm_rtaid=VN8h6fI_SzKMTERm3s8L_g.1634910003702.0ab4c280014192cc6c023ebe144a8a4b&_x_zm_rhtaid=249>, using Meeting ID: 859 7874 7200, or by calling 1-301-715-8592.

Featured speakers Sharon Dunmore, Esq., Triad Legal Group CEO, and FJ Carney, US Probation Officer Specialist will answer questions such as: Are probation and parole the same thing? Why is it important to understand plea bargains?

This is the third session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement, and more.

# # #