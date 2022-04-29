News Release: Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about Immigration on May 12

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about Immigration on May 12

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29,2022) –The City’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the sixth session of its “Let’s Talk Law” series, “Immigration 101” from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, May 12. The series is free, but registration<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkd-mqpzIsHNUqDMKwTmQW7lCyavaLFWl7?_x_zm_rtaid=suXbUkdsQseO2Q6bypvYPg.1651255856286.9e371f67e2c24c52b11e8e22fca0d1ab&_x_zm_rhtaid=513> is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkd-mqpzIsHNUqDMKwTmQW7lCyavaLFWl7?_x_zm_rtaid=suXbUkdsQseO2Q6bypvYPg.1651255856286.9e371f67e2c24c52b11e8e22fca0d1ab&_x_zm_rhtaid=513>, using Meeting ID: 819 0029 9661 or by calling 1-301-715-8592.

Alexander Eiffe, Immigration Attorney with A.G. Linett & Associates, will share the basics of the US immigration system and why access to legal immigration support is so critical. Questions during the session are encouraged.

This is the final session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, such as immigration, expungement, and more.

