News Release: Human Rights Commission Begins Equitable Access Series on September 29

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz Lennon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Rights Commission Begins Equitable Access Series on September 29

GREENSBORO, NC (September 28, 2022) – The Human Rights Commission kicks off its “Let’s Talk Access” series at 6 pm on Thursday, September 29, with a Zoom meeting titled ‘Coding Resources for Kids.’ Let’s Talk Access seeks to promote equitable access to information and services that can improve quality of life. Future sessions will focus on cooking, nutrition, financial management, and more.

Web designer Laura Adamonis, the owner of Add a Little Digital Services, presents a fun and engaging opportunity for kids of all ages to learn about HTML coding. The Zoom meeting details are as follows:

Meeting Link<us06web.zoom.us/j/81081896107?pwd=TTc2M0FudFkzSFlkSE9qNEJmdy9TQT09>

Meeting ID: 810 8189 6107

Passcode: 658563

One tap mobile: 16469313860

The Human Rights Commission seeks to improve the quality of life for Greensboro residents by encouraging fair treatment and promoting mutual understanding and respect among all people. For additional information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/hrc or call the City of Greensboro Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038.

# # #

Dave Walters, Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-3282

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>