News Release: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Closed Saturdays

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Nancy Lindemeyer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3642

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Closed Saturdays

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2020) – Greensboro’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center, 2750 Patterson St., is closed on Saturdays due to COVID-19 concerns. To drop off items, please visit Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. For questions, call 336-373-CITY (2489).

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.