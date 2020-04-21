News Release: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Closed Saturdays

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Nancy Lindemeyer
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3642
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Closed Saturdays
GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2020) – Greensboro’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center, 2750 Patterson St., is closed on Saturdays due to COVID-19 concerns. To drop off items, please visit Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. For questions, call 336-373-CITY (2489).
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.