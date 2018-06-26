News Release: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center Hours Extended July 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center Hours Extended July 2

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2018) – Beginning Monday, July 2, the City of Greensboro’s Household Hazardous Waste Center will be open six days a week to better serve residents. New hours will be 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 2 pm Saturday. The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center is located at 2750 Patterson St.

The center disposes of residential household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally-friendly way. Household hazardous waste includes used motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products, fluorescent lamps, and electronic wastes such as televisions, computers, VCRs and telephones. Residents should not bring explosives, medical waste or reactive materials.

For more information about what items qualify as household hazardous waste, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.

