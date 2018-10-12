News Release: Horse Pen Creek Road Repaired and Reopened

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Horse Pen Creek Road Repaired and Reopened
GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2018) – Horse Pen Creek Road is now open, following emergency repairs to damage sustained during Tropical Storm Michael.
Horse Pen Creek Road from Jessup Grove Road to Drawbridge Parkway was closed after a section of road washed out in the storm. The road has been repaved and is open for traffic.
