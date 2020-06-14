News Release: Homicide Investigation Textile Dr Update

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE: The victim in this incident succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Cedric Dwayne Blacknall B/M 31, of Greensboro. The suspect in this incident has been identified as Franklin Lamonte Young Jr. B/M 37 of Greensboro. Young has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (June 14, 2020) -At 3:20 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Textile Drive. Upon arrival they located a male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

