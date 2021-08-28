News Release: Homicide Investigation South Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002
UPDATE (8/28): One of the victims in this incident succumbed to his injuries and this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The second victim in this incident has injuries considered to be not life threatening. The deceased has been identified as Travon Lamont Williamson, 21 years old of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated Assault-Road Closure
GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – On 8.27.2021 at 9:37 p.m. police responded to South Street and Randleman Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located two gunshot victims inside a vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.
No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
The immediate area is closed to vehicular traffic pending the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.